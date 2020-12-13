Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,419 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Truist raised Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.16.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

