Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of HomeStreet worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lifted its position in HomeStreet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 238,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in HomeStreet by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at $3,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $35.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $729.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.11.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million. Analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 780 shares in the company, valued at $25,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.04 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $858,267. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

