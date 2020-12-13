Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Graham were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,837,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,918,000. St. James Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Graham in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,939,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Graham by 803.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Graham by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $454.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.59. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $267.89 and a one year high of $655.54.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

In other Graham news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.33, for a total value of $1,873,372.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,263,850.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,248 shares of company stock worth $7,437,881 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

