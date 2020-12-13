Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 52.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 167.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 47.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

MGM opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

