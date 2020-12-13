Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $401,000 Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Ebix worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ebix by 103.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ebix during the second quarter worth $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ebix by 1,368.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ebix by 233.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Ebix during the second quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $36.27 on Friday. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.18 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

