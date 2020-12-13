Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $488,000 Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,457 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of The Andersons worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 127,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The Andersons by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Andersons by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDE opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $758.54 million, a PE ratio of -328.57 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

