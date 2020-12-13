Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $500,000 in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 173,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 82,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BTT opened at $25.21 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

