Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,942 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Community Health Systems worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 803.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

NYSE CYH opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.16.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 643,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $6,454,977.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500,003 shares of company stock worth $80,423,130. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

