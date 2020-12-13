Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,288 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Middlesex Water by 4.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 45.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 54,412 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.53. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 54.23%.

MSEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

