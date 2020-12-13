Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 497 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.77.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $73.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $537.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $167.50.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $437.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.11 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($18.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -78.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

