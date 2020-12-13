Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 84 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 21.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,793,000 after purchasing an additional 331,792 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $26,464,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 81.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after purchasing an additional 113,404 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $10,299,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,107,000 after buying an additional 77,964 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKG stock opened at $135.58 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

