Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $392,000 Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 545.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

FLGT opened at $49.87 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $146,775.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,761,153.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $188,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CSFB increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

