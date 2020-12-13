Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

TOL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Toll Brothers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

NYSE:TOL opened at $44.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.07. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.34.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $763,262.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,036,396.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $60,212.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,249.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $3,292,825. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $5,912,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 702.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

