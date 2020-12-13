TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Downgraded by Stifel Firstegy to “Hold”

Stifel Firstegy cut shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.15 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$3.42 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital cut shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from an outperform rating to a tender rating and raised their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.28 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.09.

TSE TOG opened at C$2.86 on Wednesday. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$636.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.74.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$90.82 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

