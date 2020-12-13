Total Produce plc (TOT.L) (LON:TOT) Shares Gap Up to $120.00

Total Produce plc (TOT.L) (LON:TOT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $120.00, but opened at $125.00. Total Produce plc (TOT.L) shares last traded at $126.30, with a volume of 78,759 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £466.23 million and a PE ratio of 6.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.82.

Total Produce plc (TOT.L) Company Profile (LON:TOT)

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe Â- Eurozone, Europe Â- Non-Eurozone, International, and Dole segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

