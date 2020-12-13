TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) received a €47.00 ($55.29) target price from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) target price on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €41.83 ($49.21).

EPA:FP opened at €37.02 ($43.55) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €32.30 and a 200 day moving average of €32.65. TOTAL SE has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

