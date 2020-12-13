Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Sets New 12-Month High at $150.90

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $150.90 and last traded at $150.16, with a volume of 6338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TM. BidaskClub raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.96 and a 200-day moving average of $131.69.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $63.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.21 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 222,994.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,841,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839,965 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,439,000. H&H International Investment LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 267,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,621,000 after purchasing an additional 155,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Toyota Motor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Toyota Motor by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

