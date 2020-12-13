Toyota Motor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 8,688 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,280% compared to the average daily volume of 365 call options.

Shares of TM stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $108.01 and a 12-month high of $151.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.96 and its 200 day moving average is $131.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $63.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,598,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,397,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

