Traders Buy High Volume of SLM Call Options (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 37,125 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,035% compared to the average daily volume of 723 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.33. SLM has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SLM will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of SLM by 493.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,240,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,738 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SLM by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in shares of SLM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 4,780,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,675,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth approximately $1,779,000.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

