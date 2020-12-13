Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 13,293 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,651% compared to the average daily volume of 759 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,511,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,398,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 111,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,855,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $52.96.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

