Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 9,443 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,440% compared to the average daily volume of 613 call options.

PBYI stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $430.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 246.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

In related news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,703 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $97,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,570 shares in the company, valued at $315,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,059 shares of company stock valued at $110,368 in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

