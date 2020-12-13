Traders Purchase Large Volume of NantHealth Call Options (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 30,117 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 75,193% compared to the typical daily volume of 40 call options.

NantHealth stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $382.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.78.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NantHealth by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

NH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

