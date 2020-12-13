Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AR Network reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCL.A. CIBC increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Shares of Transcontinental stock opened at C$22.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$9.50 and a twelve month high of C$22.93.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.