Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Raised to C$26.00 at National Bank Financial

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCL.A. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

TCL.A opened at C$22.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$9.50 and a 52 week high of C$22.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.58.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

