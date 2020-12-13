TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

TMDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised TransMedics Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $15.13 on Friday. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 11.45.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 714.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

