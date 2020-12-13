Tredegar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TG)

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,715 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,363% compared to the typical daily volume of 254 call options.

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.09 million, a P/E ratio of 260.16 and a beta of 0.99. Tredegar has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $23.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $6.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TG. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Tredegar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

