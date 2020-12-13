Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 8.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 134.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 232,858 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 18.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 325.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 225,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 31.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 234,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 10,200 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,486.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

