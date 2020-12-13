Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Trustmark in a report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $182.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $35.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.