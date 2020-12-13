Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Palomar in a report released on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. Palomar’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on Palomar in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist cut their price target on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of PLMR opened at $72.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average of $89.02. Palomar has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $121.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,234,000 after buying an additional 716,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,594,000 after buying an additional 315,266 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 535,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,889,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth $19,490,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter worth $14,202,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $59,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 2,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.49, for a total value of $251,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,800 shares of company stock worth $3,923,975 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

