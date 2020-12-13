Tuscan (NASDAQ:THCB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.57

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 52372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Tuscan by 147.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 34,463 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tuscan by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuscan during the 3rd quarter worth $602,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tuscan by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuscan during the 3rd quarter worth $2,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tuscan (NASDAQ:THCB)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

