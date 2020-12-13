Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Hits New 52-Week High at $344.44

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $344.44 and last traded at $343.70, with a volume of 35709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $334.51.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.70.

The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of -127.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total transaction of $639,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,459 shares of company stock valued at $53,588,348 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

