UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 3,020 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Silicon Laboratories worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

SLAB opened at $119.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.43, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $124.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.73.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,723 in the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.