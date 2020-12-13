UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Stone Point Capital LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 179.6% in the third quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 6,777,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,495,000 after buying an additional 4,354,073 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,065,000 after acquiring an additional 491,400 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,133,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,813,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,854,000 after purchasing an additional 267,524 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 64.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 486,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 190,412 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

NYSE:AXS opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

