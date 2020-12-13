UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 70,204 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,204 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Safehold worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,548,000 after acquiring an additional 242,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,113,000 after acquiring an additional 312,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Safehold by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000,000 after purchasing an additional 128,523 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 9,781 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $546,562.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,655,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,691,524.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 36,981 shares of company stock worth $2,088,349 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82 and a beta of -0.45. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $72.95.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.27 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

