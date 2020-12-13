UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,880 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.45% of Service Properties Trust worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $338,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of Service Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 2.03.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

