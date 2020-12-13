UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.97 Million Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ares Management by 1,476.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 98,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at about $533,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 784,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 117.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 353,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 190,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 246,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 9,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $465,747.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 62,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $3,021,526.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,249,145 shares of company stock valued at $54,039,487. 59.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $48.61 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 90.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

