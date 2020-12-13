UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 131,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 15.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $908,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,631,111 shares in the company, valued at $536,549,193.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $62,574.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 649,822 shares of company stock valued at $33,711,907. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBKR. BidaskClub lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

