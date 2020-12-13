UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 37,873 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Targa Resources worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $145,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRGP opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial raised Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

