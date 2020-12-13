UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,168 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of Avis Budget Group worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,753,000 after buying an additional 1,304,257 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,632,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 423,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 117.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 294,209 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,413,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 766.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 252,779 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 57,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,208,154.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 297,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,907,835 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

