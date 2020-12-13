UBS Group Analysts Give Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) a €141.00 Price Target

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAF. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €113.73 ($133.80).

SAF opened at €120.20 ($141.41) on Friday. Safran SA has a one year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a one year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €111.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €97.23.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

