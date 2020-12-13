UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LHA. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.75 ($7.94).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) stock opened at €9.60 ($11.29) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €17.20 ($20.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a PE ratio of -0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.77.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

