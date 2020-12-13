US Bancorp DE Sells 309 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 335,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 201,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 61,825 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 100,276 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $83.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.55. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $99.81.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

