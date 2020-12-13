ValuEngine Downgrades FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) to Hold

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Noble Financial raised FAT Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

NASDAQ FAT opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $11.21.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 48.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FAT Brands will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of June 29, 2020, it owned 8 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchised approximately 375 units worldwide.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.