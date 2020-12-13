ValuEngine Downgrades Norbord (NYSE:OSB) to Strong Sell

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OSB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Get Norbord alerts:

OSB stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. Norbord has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.36, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Norbord will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Norbord in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Norbord during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Norbord during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Norbord by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Norbord during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.