ValuEngine Downgrades Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) to Sell

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE PEI opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.14.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 174,818 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 39.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 181,063 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

