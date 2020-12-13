ValuEngine Downgrades Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Hold

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SLDB. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $5.61 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $339.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 261.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 78,572 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

