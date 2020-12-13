ValuEngine Downgrades SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Sell

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SSNC has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $71.46 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $99,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,771. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 22.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.