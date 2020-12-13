ValuEngine Upgrades Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) to Buy

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ TCCO opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. Technical Communications has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 million, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.91.

Technical Communications Company Profile

Technical Communications Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing and sale of communications security devices, systems and services. Its products include data and network encryption systems, secure radio, secure mobile phone, secure telephone and fax, and custom cryptography.

