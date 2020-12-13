Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $16.16 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $633.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 28.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 55.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 302.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth $127,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

