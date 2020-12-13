Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 7,489.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,417,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398,587 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $24,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Vertiv by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Vertiv by 59.9% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $301,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Guggenheim began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

